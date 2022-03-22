Exclusive

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg Duet His Rap Hit "Gin and Juice"

See American Song Contest hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg do an epic impromptu performance of his classic hit "Gin and Juice" and prove they are Michael Bolton's biggest fans.

By Brett Malec Mar 22, 2022 5:57 PMTags
TVMusicReality TVSnoop DoggNBCExclusivesKelly ClarksonCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over Working With Snoop Dogg

Another "Kellyoke" for the record books.

American Song Contest hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg were on cloud nine after last night's big premiere on NBC. E! News caught up with the dynamic duo to get their honest reactions to the first 11 performances of the competition and the music icons even did an epic impromptu duet of Snoop's classic rap hit "Gin and Juice" for the E! cameras.

"Sipping on gin and juice," Kelly perfectly sang as Snoop added, "Laid back." Then together they perfectly harmonized, "With my mind on my money and my money on my mind."
Epic!

Snoop called all of the night one performances "amazing" while Kelly gushed, "All of them were very cool, they were very different."

The American Idol winner and rap legend also proved they are the biggest fans of a certain Grammy-winning singer competing on American Song ContestMichael Bolton, who is representing his home state of Connecticut.

photos
Kelly Clarkson's Best Candid Moments

Kelly said, "I love Michael Bolton and I've loved him for I don't even know how long. I full on got a signed 'Kelly, I love you' Michael Bolton signature."

Snoop admitted he ran up to Bolton and asked him, "Michael Bolton, will you please say hi to me? I love you!"

Check out our exclusive interview with Kelly and Snoop to hear them gush about working together, plus see Bolton dish on ASC's stiff competition below.

Watch: Michael Bolton Reveals DREAM CELEBRITY to Duet With

Meet all 56 contestants in the photo gallery below to get better acquainted with the acts.

Watch an encore of the American Song Contest premiere tonight at 8 p.m. on E!. And don't miss American Song Contest Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Why She Won’t Host The Bachelorette

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

NiCo/NBC
NiCo (Alabama)
Jewel/NBC
Jewel (Alaska)
Tenelle/NBC
Tenelle (American Samoa)
Las Marias/NBC
Las Marias (Arizona)
Kelsey Lamb/NBC
Kelsey Lamb (Arkansas)
Sweet Tabboo/NBC
Sweet Tabboo (California)
Riker Lynch/NBC
Riker Lynch (Colorado)
Michael Bolton/NBC
Michael Bolton (Connecticut)
Nitro Nitra/NBC
Nitro Nitra (Deleware)
Ale Zabala/NBC
Ale Zabala (Florida)
Stela Cole/NBC
Stela Cole (Georgia)
Jason J./NBC
Jason J (Guam)
Bronson Varde/NBC
Bronson Varde (Hawaii)
Andrew Sheppard/NBC
Andrew Sheppard (Idaho)
Justin Jesso/NBC
Justin Jesso (Illinois)
UG skywalkin/NBC
UG skywalkin (Indiana)
Alisabeth Von Presley/NBC
Alisabeth Von Presley (Iowa)
Broderick Jones/NBC
Broderick Jones (Kansas)
Jordan Smith/NBC
Jordan Smith (Kentucky)
Brittany Pfantz/NBC
Brittany Pfantz (Louisiana)
King Kyote/NBC
King Kyote (Maine)
Sisqó/NBC
Sisqó (Maryland)
Jared Lee/NBC
Jared Lee (Massachusetts)
Ada LeAnn/NBC
Ada LeAnn (Michigan)
Yam Haus/NBC
Yam Haus (Minnesota)
Keyone StarrNBC
Keyone Starr (Mississippi)
Brett Seper/NBC
Brett Seper (Missouri)
Jonah Prill/NBC
Jonah Prill (Montana)
Jocelyn/NBC
Jocelyn (Nebraska)
The Crystal Method/NBC
The Crystal Method (Nevada)
photos
View More Photos From American Song Contest: Meet the Performers

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Why She Won’t Host The Bachelorette

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

4

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

5

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

Latest News

Hugh Grant Sets the Record Straight on Doctor Who Rumors

Demore Barnes Is Returning to Law and Order: SVU

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Prove They’re Still Going Strong

Exclusive

Camila Alves McConaughey Shares What's In Her Kitchen

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Gives Birth After COVID Battle

Exclusive

Watch Ian Somerhalder Adorably Brag About His Wife Nikki Reed

Breaking

Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years