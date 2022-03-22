Watch Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg Duet His Rap Hit "Gin and Juice"

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over Working With Snoop Dogg

Another "Kellyoke" for the record books.

American Song Contest hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg were on cloud nine after last night's big premiere on NBC. E! News caught up with the dynamic duo to get their honest reactions to the first 11 performances of the competition and the music icons even did an epic impromptu duet of Snoop's classic rap hit "Gin and Juice" for the E! cameras.

"Sipping on gin and juice," Kelly perfectly sang as Snoop added, "Laid back." Then together they perfectly harmonized, "With my mind on my money and my money on my mind."

Epic!

Snoop called all of the night one performances "amazing" while Kelly gushed, "All of them were very cool, they were very different."

The American Idol winner and rap legend also proved they are the biggest fans of a certain Grammy-winning singer competing on American Song Contest: Michael Bolton, who is representing his home state of Connecticut.