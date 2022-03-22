Julian Fellowes Teases Gilded Age's Potential Downton Abbey Connection

Julian Fellowes is keeping his cards close to his chest.
Following Gilded Age's season one finale on March 21, the series creator confirmed he and the writers are already thinking ahead to the upcoming season. While he's keeping any potential spoilers to himself, he revealed to Deadline that season two will "explore" a possible connection to Lady Cora (Elizabeth McGovern) from Downton Abbey.
Since episode one, fans have been looking for any possible reference to the beloved BBC series as Lady Cora Levinson hails from New York City and would've been in her adolescence during this time. And though viewers have yet to meet anyone from a Levinson family, Julian hinted to the outlet that Cora's mother's maiden name may hold a clue: "We know it wasn't Levinson, because we know she wasn't Jewish, her husband was."
Julian noted that Cora's background is what made her different from the English socialites, saying, "I think all of those things that American society was made up from different routes and different inputs and it created this unique society that was like nothing else on Earth, certainly not in the west."
As for how this influence's Cora's story, Julian remained tight-lipped. "I think that's interesting to explore," he simply said, "and no doubt we will continue to explore it in season two, without giving it away now."
Julian was more forthcoming when it came to discussing a pre-existing Downton Abbey connection, stating in no uncertain terms, "You didn't see anyone in season one that was connected to Downton. That's all I can say."
Nonetheless, fans have devoured each and every episode of the series since its premiere in January. On social media, viewers have marveled at how little stress it causes in comparison to other HBO series, including Euphoria. As one person put it, "The Gilded Age is a perfect show bc the stakes are 0, the drama is 100, and the only people having sex are gay."
"The Gilded Age is truly the most insane show," another added. "There was a 54 minute episode about how to set a table. And tonight's finale was all about if a woman would attend a party. And I would watch 100 more episodes of it as captivated as I was tonight."
The Gilded Age is streaming now on HBO Max.