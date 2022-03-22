Julian Fellowes Teases Gilded Age's Potential Downton Abbey Connection

Watch : "Degrassi: The Next Generation" Is Coming to HBO Max: EXCLUSIVE

Julian Fellowes is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Following Gilded Age's season one finale on March 21, the series creator confirmed he and the writers are already thinking ahead to the upcoming season. While he's keeping any potential spoilers to himself, he revealed to Deadline that season two will "explore" a possible connection to Lady Cora (Elizabeth McGovern) from Downton Abbey.

Since episode one, fans have been looking for any possible reference to the beloved BBC series as Lady Cora Levinson hails from New York City and would've been in her adolescence during this time. And though viewers have yet to meet anyone from a Levinson family, Julian hinted to the outlet that Cora's mother's maiden name may hold a clue: "We know it wasn't Levinson, because we know she wasn't Jewish, her husband was."

Julian noted that Cora's background is what made her different from the English socialites, saying, "I think all of those things that American society was made up from different routes and different inputs and it created this unique society that was like nothing else on Earth, certainly not in the west."