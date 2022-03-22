How Wolf Van Halen Reacted to Kylie Jenner Changing Her Son's Name

What's in a name? A whole lot, just ask Wolf Van Halen. The son of Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen had an epic response after Kylie Jenner shared she and Travis Scott were renaming their baby.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 22, 2022 4:38 PMTags
Valerie BertinelliCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesTravis ScottWolf Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Boy NO LONGER Named Wolf

The name change that made headlines around the world has caused some howling amongst the rest of the pack.

Wolf Van Halen—son of actress Valerie Bertinelli and late guitarist Eddie Van Halen—let out a sigh of relief after Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott decided to change their newborn son's name from Wolf. As he wrote on Twitter March 21, "THANK F—K."

And when a fan responded with a meme that read, "There can only be one," he replied with another: "You're goddamn right."
 
Earlier that day, Kylie revealed to her Instagram Stories that she and Travis had changed the name of their 1-month-old son because the couple "just really didn't feel like it was him."
 
While their son's new moniker has not yet been revealed, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star—also mom to 4-year-old Stormi—did share intimate moments from her second pregnancy. 

photos
Every Sweet Moment From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Pregnancy Video

In the almost 10-minute YouTube video titled "To Our Son," the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared how she found out she was expecting, images from the baby shower and more. "What's up boy!" Travis is heard cheering after she gives birth. "What's up big boy!"

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Why She Won’t Host The Bachelorette

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

There's also a special message from grandma Kris Jenner. "I think about you every day and I'm just really excited to meet you and to welcome you into the family," she emotionally said. "I love you already. You're coming into the most amazing family—lots of cousins—and you're going to have the best life, because you have the best parents and the best family."

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Why She Won’t Host The Bachelorette

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

4

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

5

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

Latest News

Hugh Grant Sets the Record Straight on Doctor Who Rumors

Demore Barnes Is Returning to Law and Order: SVU

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Prove They’re Still Going Strong

Exclusive

Camila Alves McConaughey Shares What's In Her Kitchen

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Gives Birth After COVID Battle

Exclusive

Watch Ian Somerhalder Adorably Brag About His Wife Nikki Reed

Breaking

Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years