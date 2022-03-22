How Wolf Van Halen Reacted to Kylie Jenner Changing Her Son's Name

Watch : Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Boy NO LONGER Named Wolf

The name change that made headlines around the world has caused some howling amongst the rest of the pack.

Wolf Van Halen—son of actress Valerie Bertinelli and late guitarist Eddie Van Halen—let out a sigh of relief after Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott decided to change their newborn son's name from Wolf. As he wrote on Twitter March 21, "THANK F—K."

And when a fan responded with a meme that read, "There can only be one," he replied with another: "You're goddamn right."



Earlier that day, Kylie revealed to her Instagram Stories that she and Travis had changed the name of their 1-month-old son because the couple "just really didn't feel like it was him."



While their son's new moniker has not yet been revealed, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star—also mom to 4-year-old Stormi—did share intimate moments from her second pregnancy.