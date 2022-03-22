The Final Episodes of Grace and Frankie Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

On March 22, Netflix announced that season seven of Grace and Frankie will be coming soon. Check out the details here!

Oh, for the love of f––k. Do we really have to say goodbye?

Grace and Frankie will be back on our small screens soon, and for the last time. On March 22, Netflix announced that season seven, part two of the series will premiere on April 29. It will mark the final episodes of the Jane Fonda– and Lily Tomlin-led series.

We last saw Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) back in August when part one was released. And although this may be their final chapter, "they're just getting started," according to the season's synopsis. "Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie's lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other." This season, the pair will "continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically."

Netflix first announced that season seven would be the Grace and Frankie's last back in 2019. The series, created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, also stars Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Brooklyn Decker.

While we continue to come to terms with the fact that we only have a few episodes left with our favorite best-friend duo, scroll through to see the premiere dates of your other favorite shows.

USA Network
Temptation Island (USA Network) - March 16

Are you tempted to watch the entire season in one sitting? 

Temptation Island returns on March 16.

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Jeong Park/Hulu
Life & Beth (Hulu) - March 18

The Amy Schumer–led series premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

Simon Ridgway/Red Planet Pictures
Sanditon (PBS) - March 20

Fans will find out what happens with the dueling love triangles on PBS' Sanditon, returning for season two on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS. 

Fox
9-1-1 (Fox) – March 21

It's a big night for the 9–1–1 franchise! 

9–1–1 premieres on March 21, followed by all new episodes of  9–1–1 Lone Star.

Mark Johnson/HBO Max
Starstruck (HBO Max) - March 24

Prepare to be Starstruck! Season two debuts on March 24. 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton (Netflix) - March 25

The Ton will be a buzz once more when Bridgerton season two drops March 25 on Netflix.

Discovery+
Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (Discovery+) - March 24

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed premieres March 24 on Discovery+.

James Clark/Amazon Prime Video
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) - March 25

You can expect Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls March 25 on Prime Video.

Discovery+
Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network) - March 26

Hungry for Ina Garten content?

Be My Guest with Ina Garten premieres March 26 on Food Network. 

Steve Dietl/Hulu
The Girl From Plainville (Hulu) - March 29

The Girl From Plainville, which stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, premieres March 29 on Hulu.

FOX
Name That Tune (Fox) - March 29

On Jan. 26, Fox named that premiere date.

Name That Tune returns for season two, with host Jane Krakowski, on Tuesday, March 29. 

Courtesy of HBO Max
JULIA (HBO Max) - March 31

Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA, which premieres March 31.

Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+) - March 31

Cosmo and Wanda are back! 

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres March 31 on Paramount+.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
How We Roll (CBS) - March 31

Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes plays Tom's husband Jen and Mason Wells stars as his son Sam. Chi McBride portrays Tom's bowling mentor and Julie White rounds out the ensemble sitcom cast as Tom's overbearing mother Helen. 

Netflix
Élite (Netflix) - April 8

We'll be heading back to school soon, as Élite season five hits Netflix on April 8.

Hulu
Woke (Hulu) - April 8

Season two of Woke will hit the streamer on April 8.

HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) - April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with new episodes this April.

GISELLE HERNANDEZ/Paramount+
iCarly (Paramount+) - April 8

iCarly returns with Miranda Cosgrove April 8 on Paramount+.

Netflix
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) - April 15

The new Netflix drama debuts in April.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

Netflix
Russian Doll (Netflix) - April 20

Three years later, Russian Doll is back!

The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) - April 21

Season two of The Flight Attendant will take flight in April.

Lindy Lin / Netflix
Selling Sunset (Netflix) - April 22

The Oppenheim Group returns to the office for season five on April 22.

HBO
Barry (HBO) - April 24

Bill Hader's Barry returns for its third season this April.

Gaslit (STARZ) - April 24

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this dramatic retelling of the Watergate controversy.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

