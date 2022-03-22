The Final Episodes of Grace and Frankie Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

Oh, for the love of f––k. Do we really have to say goodbye?

Grace and Frankie will be back on our small screens soon, and for the last time. On March 22, Netflix announced that season seven, part two of the series will premiere on April 29. It will mark the final episodes of the Jane Fonda– and Lily Tomlin-led series.

We last saw Grace (Fonda) and Frankie (Tomlin) back in August when part one was released. And although this may be their final chapter, "they're just getting started," according to the season's synopsis. "Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie's lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other." This season, the pair will "continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically."

Netflix first announced that season seven would be the Grace and Frankie's last back in 2019. The series, created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, also stars Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Brooklyn Decker.