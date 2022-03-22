Exclusive

Morgan Stewart's Surprise Appearance on Nightly Pop's 500th Episode Will Make Your Day

By Allison Crist Mar 22, 2022 4:27 PMTags
TVExclusivesShowsCelebritiesMorgan StewartNina ParkerNightly PopNBCUHunter March
Watch: Night Pop Celebrates 500th Episode With Morgan SURPRISE

Morgan Stewart just pulled off the ultimately surprisE!

The E! News personality, who's currently on maternity leave after welcoming her second child with hubby Jordan McGraw, reunited with her Nightly Pop co-hosts on March 21 to celebrate the show's 500th episode.

She managed to shock Nina Parker and Hunter March during a game of "ick in a box"—which requires participants to reach in an unseen container and feel the objects inside, a.k.a. Nina's worst nightmare—by popping out from under the covered table. 

Dubbing herself "the biggest ick in a box," the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum emerged in true Morgan fashion, declaring that she desperately had to pee. 

Once the hugs and "welcome back!" messages wrapped up, Morgan revealed how the surprise came together, explaining that Nightly Pop producer Seth Kingsley called her last week. "I was like, 'Okay, I'm coming out from maternity leave for one hour," she recalled. "I'm back just for the 500th episode!" 

photos
Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy Pics

Morgan quipped that she wasn't sure how many of those 500 episodes she's actually on, "but at least I'm here today!"

Instagram

And for once, Hunter joked, she wasn't pregnant. "This is the first time I think I've seen you without a baby in you," he said. "I don't know if you've already got another one coming."

Nope, Morgan responded, "There's no more babies!"

The reunion may have been short-lived, but the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host assured viewers that she'll be back soon. She welcomed her son, a baby boy named Grey Oliver McGraw, on Feb. 17, just a year and a day after the birth of the couple's first child, Row Renggli McGraw.

Watch Morgan's Nightly Pop return in the above clip.

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe Explains Why She Won’t Host The Bachelorette

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

4

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

5

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

Latest News

Hugh Grant Sets the Record Straight on Doctor Who Rumors

Demore Barnes Is Returning to Law and Order: SVU

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Prove They’re Still Going Strong

Exclusive

Camila Alves McConaughey Shares What's In Her Kitchen

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Gives Birth After COVID Battle

Exclusive

Watch Ian Somerhalder Adorably Brag About His Wife Nikki Reed

Breaking

Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years