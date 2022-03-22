Hear Taylor Swift's Haunting New Song "Carolina" in Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer

Where the Crawdads Sing "tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina," according to a press release for the movie. "For years, rumors of the ‘Marsh Girl' haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect."

"As the case unfolds," the plot continues, "the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh."