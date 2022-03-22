Hear Taylor Swift's Haunting New Song "Carolina" in Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer

Taylor Swift knows places—and "Carolina" is all the proof you need.
On March 22, the trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing, a drama film produced by Reese Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine, dropped for audiences worldwide. In addition to a first look at the mysterious plot of the movie, fans also heard an original song penned by the Grammy winner featured in the backdrop.
And for Taylor, lending her vocals for a track that's included in the movie comes full circle for her.
"Where The Crawdads Sing is a book, I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago," she captioned a March 22 Instagram post of the trailer. "As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song ‘Carolina' alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."
As for the "mesmerizing story," the movie, which is based on the novel of the same name, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickinson, Taylor John Smith and David Strathairn.
Where the Crawdads Sing "tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina," according to a press release for the movie. "For years, rumors of the ‘Marsh Girl' haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect."
"As the case unfolds," the plot continues, "the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh."
Better fill in the blank space on your calendar when Where the Crawdads Sing debuts in theatres on July 15.
