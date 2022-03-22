Hilary Duff's Son Luca Is All Grown Up as He Celebrates a Milestone Birthday

Is this what birthday dreams are made of? Check out how Hilary Duff marked son Luca’s 10th birthday.

Single digits? So yesterday. Hilary Duff has a 10-year-old on her hands.
 
The How I Met Your Father star celebrated son Luca's birthday March 21 with a sweet Instagram dedication to her eldest child. 
 
"Oh my heart…10 years old!" she captioned a photo of the son she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. "Luca Cruz what a gift you are to all that know you. I can't imagine how it's already been 10 years since I got to first hold you in my arms and meet your big blue eyes …. This time with you has been something I can't even explain. It's my pleasure to watch you grow."
 
Hilary, 34, added, "To know your heart and be loved by you. You are magic and I can't wait to see all the cool things you do and will teach me over the next 10 years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST KID AROUND. I'm going to try and only cry a few times today."

Hilary Duff's Realest Quotes About Motherhood

Hilary—also mom to 11-month-old Mae and 3-year-old Banks with husband Matthew Koma—also found time for joy, sharing pictures from Luca's birthday celebration to her Instagram Stories. 
 
In one photo, the pre-teen was pictured standing in front of his cake, which was made out of a tower of chocolate brownies. Another image showed the family of five posed near an arcade game. 

Hilary's celebrity friends sent Luca birthday love in the comment section of her post. Singer Mandy Moore wrote, "Happy Bday, Luca!!!!" alongside several heart emojis, while tv host Allison Hagendorf commented, "I love everything about this! Happy Birthday, Luca!"

