Hilary Duff's Son Luca Is All Grown Up as He Celebrates a Milestone Birthday

Watch : Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19

Single digits? So yesterday. Hilary Duff has a 10-year-old on her hands.



The How I Met Your Father star celebrated son Luca's birthday March 21 with a sweet Instagram dedication to her eldest child.



"Oh my heart…10 years old!" she captioned a photo of the son she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. "Luca Cruz what a gift you are to all that know you. I can't imagine how it's already been 10 years since I got to first hold you in my arms and meet your big blue eyes …. This time with you has been something I can't even explain. It's my pleasure to watch you grow."



Hilary, 34, added, "To know your heart and be loved by you. You are magic and I can't wait to see all the cool things you do and will teach me over the next 10 years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST KID AROUND. I'm going to try and only cry a few times today."