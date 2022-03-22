How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Are "Rebuilding Their Relationship" After Breakup

Watch : Is Aaron Rogers Trying to Win Back Shailene Woodley?

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are making a Hail Mary to save their relationship.



Despite calling off their engagement earlier this year, the Big Little Lies actress and the NFL star the pair have been seen spending time together on quite a few occasions—leaving fans to speculate about their current relationship status.



Now, a source close to the quarterback exclusively tells E! News that things are "working out" for the former couple and "they're enjoying it."

"They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are," the insider says. "They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long."



And if you need proof of their recent trips together, look no further than when the Divergent star and Green Bay Packers quarterback were spotted grabbing breakfast in Los Angeles in late February, shortly after E! News confirmed their breakup. That early meet-up was then followed by the two attending a wedding together in Santa Barbara, Calif. just a few weeks later.