How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Are "Rebuilding Their Relationship" After Breakup

A little over a month after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers called it quits on their romance, a source close to the athlete exclusively tells E! News how things are "working out" between the two.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are making a Hail Mary to save their relationship.
 
Despite calling off their engagement earlier this year, the Big Little Lies actress and the NFL star the pair have been seen spending time together on quite a few occasions—leaving fans to speculate about their current relationship status.
 
Now, a source close to the quarterback exclusively tells E! News that things are "working out" for the former couple and "they're enjoying it."

"They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are," the insider says. "They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long."
 
And if you need proof of their recent trips together, look no further than when the Divergent star and Green Bay Packers quarterback were spotted grabbing breakfast in Los Angeles in late February, shortly after E! News confirmed their breakup. That early meet-up was then followed by the two attending a wedding together in Santa Barbara, Calif. just a few weeks later.

But that's not all: Reconciliation rumors were further sparked when just one day after being spotted at the wedding in Santa Barbara, Shailene, 30, and Aaron, 38, were photographed walking side by side during a getaway in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, before fans think it's completely game on for the two, the insider notes that they "aren't getting too far ahead of themselves, but they are very much enjoying this time together."

While Aaron has a break from the NFL season and Shailene has time between projects, the source adds, "They can really focus on rebuilding their relationship."
 
As for why things didn't work out for Shailene and Aaron initially, a separate source told E! News in February that they are "both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."
 
But, safe to say that they could be getting that much closer to getting back in the game.
 

