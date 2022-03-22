Made in Mexico’s Liz Woodburn Suffers Convulsions After “Traumatic” Horse Riding Accident

Watch : Lil Rel Howery Reveals He Was Thrown Off a Horse at 2021 PCAs

Warning: This article contains a graphic image.

Liz Woodburn is on the road to recovery.



The Made in Mexico star took to her Instagram Stories on March 21 to share images and videos from her recent horseback riding accident, in which she and her horse Geke were injured.



In one of the clips, Liz, 33, showed the moment the actual incident occurred. As Geke tried to leap across a corner fence, she tripped on the tallest bar and fell, sending the Netflix star head first onto the ground.



"I was unconscious and convulsing for 3-4 minutes," she recalled. "Upon regaining consciousness I was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance with Carlos by my side. After many tests over 2 days including CT scans, MRIs & X-RAYs I can say I feel nothing more than blessed and thankful to God for my life."



"I am lucky that my injuries appear to be purely superficial," Liz continued, sharing an image of her face covered in bruises and scrapes. "In the following days I'll be sharing my profound gratefulness for the safety equipment that protected my life."