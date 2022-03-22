Hayden Panettiere Honors “Brother” Donny Davis One Month After His Death

Hayden Panettiere is paying tribute to late comedian Donny Davis one month after his tragic passing. See her heartfelt message dedicated to the actor.

One month after the comedian's passing, Hayden Panettiere is paying tribute to Donny Davis.
 
On March 22, the Heroes actress penned a touching message dedicated to Davis, who was known for his appearances on Chelsea Lately and as a performer alongside numerous stars, including Panettiere. Davis was found dead in a Las Vegas hotel room on Feb. 22. He was 43 at the time of his passing. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
 
"You never know how long you have with the people you love," she captioned a March 22 Instagram photo of the two standing side by side. "My little big brother was there for me through everything. I miss you."
 
Shortly after reports surfaced confirming Davis' death in late February, other celebrities including Demi Lovato and Ryan Phillipe also honored his memory in tributes dedicated to the entertainer.
 
"Rip @donnydavis1," Demi captioned an Instagram Story post alongside a broken heart emoji. "Thanks for so many laughs and great memories - rest peacefully angel."  

Demi continued, "One time I was so burnt out on work, when I flew home from Mexico, my team surprised me w a full marching band and Donny was dressed up in full costume. It was 3 am and I was so tired and SO confused but was so thrilled to see people show up JUST to make me smile. I'll never forget that @jeffbeacher & @donnydavis1." 

In his own Instagram post, Philippe noted that they will be "friends forever."

"@donnydavis1 was a dynamo, with more confidence than I could ever hope to have," Phillippe captioned photos of the two together. "It was impossible to be around him without having a good time. His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here. A good lesson for us all." 

The actor added, "Miss you already, bud. Rest In Peace and wreak some havoc in heaven. You're unforgettable." 

