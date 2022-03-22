16 Products to Get Your Body Summer-Ready That You Should Be Using Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It seems like every year we find a new body-care product in the middle of summer that we wish we would have started using sooner. So this year, we are being proactive and beginning our summer body beauty regime early!
If you're like us, the good news is that we have a solid three months until summer officially begins. This means there's plenty of time to get your body in a place where you feel confident enough to rock that bikini or pair of short shorts that have been collecting dust in your closet.
While cellulite, stretch marks and dark spots are natural and super common, they can be a source of insecurity for many when it's time to be in a swimsuit. Trust us when we say we've been trying for years to find the perfect products to supplement our fitness routine to get our skin feeling and looking firm and toned. Although most can be gimmicky, we've found a handful that actually work with consistent use.
Whether you're looking to be hairless from the neck down, reduce the appearance of cellulite in certain areas or get the ultimate glow, we rounded up 16 products that you should start using now if you want results by summer. Remember: Good things take time!
Scroll below to get your body ready for the many sunny days that lay ahead!
CSM Body Brush
Dry brushing is not only great for improving circulation, but with consistent use, it can help reduce the appearance of cellulite and soften skin. No costly med spa visits required. We love this brush that has over 15,646 five-star reviews!
One reviewer said, "I literally use this dry brush every single day. It is my best friend. I have a lot of cellulite on my thighs because that's where all my weight goes to, and I dry brush then exfoliate when I'm in the shower and omg I've seen a huge difference in my skin!!! It is extremely soft, my boyfriend compliments how soft my skin is all the time, and I can see a huge improvement with the cellulite, I believe because of the dry brushing mostly."
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil
A few months back, we were researching cellulite oils and came across this one, and decided to try it given it has over 35,200 five-star reviews on Amazon. To our surprise, we started seeing results after a week of using it every night post-shower on our thighs and arms. In addition to leaving our skin super soft, it's packed with collagen, stem cell and a blend of essential oils that work together to moisturize, tighten and tone.
Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager
Per the recommendations in the review section for the cellulite oil, we bought this silicone brush to use in tandem with the oil. Again, we were pleasantly surprised at the changes we saw within the first few days of using it. In addition to improving circulation, the silicone nodes aide in evenly distributing fat deposits, reducing the appearance of cellulite and draining excess fluids. If you need extra convincing, check out one of the 10,000 five-star reviews singing its praises.
Frank body Booty Drops Firming Body Oil
We also really love these booty drops! They're packed with caffeine, guarana, carrot root extract, grapeseed and jojoba oils to hydrate and firm. When we use them consistently, we notice our peach looks a bit more toned and perky!
Bushbalm 2-Step Routine for Hyperpigmentation & Dark Spots
Although dark spots are super common on and around the bikini line, there are products to help reduce the appearance of them. After finishing both Bushbalm's Bermuda Oil Dark Spot Treatment and Bermuda Dark Spot Exfoliating Scrub, our dark spots are less pronounced and it feels so soft down there. TMI? We're just trying to help! Not to mention, both products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, so you don't need to worry about any harsh chemicals entering your body.
+ Lux Unfiltered No 32 Gradual Self-Tanning Cream (Rosewood)
If you're not in a hurry to get a tan overnight, we suggest you start using this self-tanning cream! It smells so dreamy, and thanks to shea butter, cocoa butter and passion fruit oil, it will leave your skin feeling and looking hydrated and healthy.
One Amazon reviewer said, "I am obsessed! This is my 3rd bottle this year and I have never used a self tanner in my life! It is super easy to apply and the tan looks so natural I have never been orange and actually get so many compliments on how tan I am! "
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops
When working on your summer glow, don't forget about your face! These self-tanning drops have violet color correcting actives to even skin tone while promoting a bronzed glow. Just mix a few drops with your go-to moisturizer!
Astrology Shave Set
If you haven't had a good look at your legs since winter started, it's time to get back on a regular shaving routine now that it's getting warmer. We love Billie's shaving essentials for getting a super smooth and clean shave. You'll definitely want to get their new Astrology Shave Set that features their award-winning razor and magnetic holder in a sparkly shade, two refill blades, shaving cream inspired by your zodiac sign, plus a convenient travel case.
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA
Get the most out of your shave or tanning session by giving your skin a proper scrub beforehand! You can't go wrong with this fan-favorite body scrub powered by 10% AHA to decongest pores and buff away dead skin cells.
One reviewer said, "Amazing product! I've suffered with KP on my arms for 15 years and nothing helped. This product didn't just help, it completely cleared it away! I noticed a big difference after just one use and a month later of using it 2 times a week my arms are smooth and I'm no longer embarrassed of them. I'm so excited! This product has changed my life!"
Versed Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion
This body lotion doesn't only firm, but it also helps with hyperpigmentation and body acne. Packed with retinol, cocoa butter, vitamin E and squalane, your skin will thank you every time you use it.
XSOUL At-Home IPL Hair Removal for Women and Men
Want laser hair removal, but don't have the budget? This at-home treatment is cost-effective option. The brand claims, "The XSOUL IPL Hair Removal Device uses advanced IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth for permanent hair reduction for flawlessly smooth and hairless skin." While we were at first skeptical that you could do laser hair removal from the comfort of your own home, the 4,600+ five-star reviews seem promising.
One reviewer said, "This is by far the best product I have used other than going to ideal image which is extremely expensive. I'm currently using this machine on my chin for approximately 2 weeks and using as directed. I noticed an immediate slow in growth of my hair. I'm so happy to have found this product and feel a whole lot more confident about myself. I strongly recommend."
Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor™ Elasti-Cream with Collagen and Squalane
Not only does this cream smell heavenly, but it gives your skin a healthy look and feel. Thanks to cacay oil, plant-based squalane and collagen, it helps tighten the look of skin. We've been using it for a few weeks and our skin has never looked more supple and radiant.
Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution
This cult-favorite solution is a game-changer for keeping ingrown hairs and razor bumps at bay. Not only is it great for bikini line maintenance, but you can use it on your legs, underarms, bikini lines, chin, neck or face. It's no surprise it has nearly 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Anese Down With The Thickness Collagen Booty Mask
Don't forget to give your booty some TLC! This collagen-infused kaolin clay mask will leave your peach feeling soft while reducing the appearance of fine lines.
NuBODY
If you love the way the NuFace gives your face a lift, you'll love the NuBody. The FDA-cleared microcurrent device can be used on your arms, butt, abs and thighs to reduce the appearance of cellulite and tone skin.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50
Don't wait for the sun to come out to get in the habit of wearing SPF every day! We love Glow Recipe's new sunscreen that not only provides broad-spectrum protection, but we love the way it gives our skin a radiant glow. Plus, it has niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and aloe to hydrate, soothe and reduce dark spots.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out the best deals from Colorscience's Anniversary Sale!