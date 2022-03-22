Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Shop: 15 Unbelievable Deals on Bags, Clothing & More Starting As Low As $13

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's no secret that Nordstrom Rack is one of our go-to sites for finding incredible savings on must-have clothes, beauty and home goodies. After all, where else can you score cute spring dresses and premium jeans for less than $50 or wedding guest attire and back to office styles for up to 91% off? As far as we know, those kinds of deals aren't very easy to come by. Today, we're bringing you another batch of deals that are so good, we could barely believe a few of these discounts ourselves!

Nordstrom Rack's Designer Shop features clothing, shoes, accessories and more from luxury brands like Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Ferragamo and Stuart Weitzman. While some deals, like this leather detail dress from Valentino for 92% off, can still be pretty pricey, you can find some hidden gems like this women's Hugo Boss blazer for $51 (that's 91% off the retail price!) or these rose gold Givenchy threader earrings for just $13.

So, what else can you find at Nordstrom Rack's Designer Shop today? We've rounded up some deals and styles that caught our eye. Check those out below.