Nordstrom Rack’s Designer Shop: 15 Unbelievable Deals on Bags, Clothing & More Starting As Low As $13

It's no secret that Nordstrom Rack is one of our go-to sites for finding incredible savings on must-have clothes, beauty and home goodies. After all, where else can you score cute spring dresses and premium jeans for less than $50 or wedding guest attire and back to office styles for up to 91% off? As far as we know, those kinds of deals aren't very easy to come by. Today, we're bringing you another batch of deals that are so good, we could barely believe a few of these discounts ourselves!
Nordstrom Rack's Designer Shop features clothing, shoes, accessories and more from luxury brands like Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Ferragamo and Stuart Weitzman. While some deals, like this leather detail dress from Valentino for 92% off, can still be pretty pricey, you can find some hidden gems like this women's Hugo Boss blazer for $51 (that's 91% off the retail price!) or these rose gold Givenchy threader earrings for just $13.
So, what else can you find at Nordstrom Rack's Designer Shop today? We've rounded up some deals and styles that caught our eye. Check those out below.
Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Freeze Liquid Lipstick
This matte liquid lipstick from Giorgio Armani comes in highly versatile shade. The formula is said to be velvety-soft and is enriched with a pearlescent white base to give the lips a luminous shine. It's originally $38, you can get it today for $22.
Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Coated Leather Tote
This sophisticated coated leather crossbody tote from Marc Jacobs comes with a cute lock and key charm. The color is versatile and you can wear this with pretty much anything. It's originally $295, but it's on sale today for $160.
Stuart Weitzman Sallie T-Strap Sandal
These t-strap sandals from Stuart Weitzman are highly versatile, you can wear these with shorts, jeans, dresses or skirts. They come in white and black, and they're on sale for $60. Not a bad deal at all.
Givenchy Pave Crystal Threader Earrings
How's this for an incredible deal? These rose gold Givenchy threader earrings are on sale for just $13.
Love Moschino Strappy Sandal
These strappy platform sandals from Love Moschino feature a fun design and come in bright, eye-catching colors including yellow, pink, and red, among others. Right now, it's on sale for $80.
Longchamp Le Pliage Club Backpack
Nordstrom Rack shoppers can't get enough of this stylish backpack from Longchamp. Not only is the color beautiful, reviewers say the bag is light, roomy and strong. You'll have no problem carrying all the essentials and more.
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag
If you need a small purse to carry just the essentials, Marc Jacob's Groove Leather Mini Bag may be for you. It comes in the classic black and tan, but there's also bright, bold colors like hot spot yellow, bright Petras pink and fire red.
Stuart Weitzman Leya Bead Sandal
These chic strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman comes in this gorgeous bright blue color that's perfect for spring. It's originally $500, but it's on sale today for over 60% off. We'd hurry on this as sizes are limited and selling out fast.
Tom Ford Ultra-Shine Lip Color
Tom Ford's Ultra-Shine Lip Color is lightweight and formulated to be highly-pigmented. According to one Nordstrom Rack reviewer, these lip colors give off a gorgeous glow. "This is very moisturizing and the texture is divine: glides on, delivers beautiful color, and is just so easy to apply," they wrote. You can try it today for less than $30.
Stuart Weitzman Kora Lace-Up Gladiator Sandal
These perfect for spring and summer gladiator sandals from Stuart Weitzman come in three colors. They're originally $395, but you can snag them for just $150. That's an incredible deal.
Coach Udele Signature Printed Slide Sandal
These colorful slide sandals from Coach features a playful print that's sure to put a smile on your face. They're originally $95, but they're on sale now for $50.
Boss Hugo Boss Tiluna Cotton Blend Pants
These classic cotton blend pants from Hugo Boss is an office wardrobe staple. It's originally $248, but you can snag a pair today for $90.
Marc Jacobs Commuter Tote
If you're scheduled to return to the office and you need a new bag for work, we've got the perfect thing for you right here. This sleek and sophisticated commuter tote from Marc Jacobs is just the thing you need. It's originally $350, but you can score this today today $140. You can get this in black or olive.
Stuart Weitzman Gabby Bow Flat
Want a pair of high-quality designer shoes that's chic, versatile and will last you a long time? Look no further than the super cute Gabby Bow Flat from Stuart Weitzman. It's originally $325, but it's on sale today for $105. You can get these in black or white printed croc.
