Renée Zellweger Gives a Bone-Chilling Performance in This Thing About Pam Preview

Watch : The Thing About Pam Exclusive Sneak Peek

Things are starting to look bleak for Renée Zellweger. Well, Renée Zellweger's version of Pam Hupp, at least.

Pam's friend Minnie (Patricia French) tells her that she's been contacted regarding Pam's alleged role in the murder of Betsy Faria, in this exclusive clip from the March 22 episode of The Thing About Pam.

"He called me," Minnie says. "He wanted to know if your car was in the driveway the night Betsy was killed."

"You know it was," Pam says convincingly.

"I know, that's what I told him," Minnie says. "But I didn't see it exactly because I was watching The Biggest Loser."

Oh, Minnie. You should know better than to use a weight-loss competition show as an excuse with a suspected murderer!

Pam, undeterred, vows to make sure Minnie is left alone.

"He's desperate, Min. But that doesn't mean that he can go harassing you. I'll take care of it," she promises.

And, as we've learned from the show so far, when this character says she's going to take care of something, she usually does.