How to Watch the 2022 Oscars on TV and Online

The 94th Annual Academy Awards air live from the Dolby Theatre on March 27. After last year's limited-capacity ceremony at Los Angeles' historic Union Station due to COVID restrictions, the show returns to its usual home at the corner of Hollywood and Highland.

And even though the telecast is a week away, there's already controversy brewing. On Feb. 22, The Academy announced plans to eliminate eight categories from the prime time show, including Film Editing, Original Score and Production Design. The axed categories will be awarded during a pre-show ceremony starting at 4 p.m., with excerpts of the nomination announcements and winner speeches edited into the later broadcast.

A petition to override the decision was signed by more than 350 industry professionals, including directors James Cameron and Guillermo Del Toro, writer Tony Kushner and composer John Williams, but the Academy has not budged.

Oscars producer Will Packer has defended the decision, arguing that it's time the broadcast makes some changes.

"I think it was the right decision," Packer told Variety. "We have to understand that the Academy Awards show as we know it is at an inflection point. The next coming years, especially this year, are going to be a harbinger for what this show will become."

