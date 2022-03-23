How to Watch the 2022 Oscars on TV and Online

Hollywood is ready to party and you're invited—from the comfort of your couch!
The 94th Annual Academy Awards air live from the Dolby Theatre on March 27. After last year's limited-capacity ceremony at Los Angeles' historic Union Station due to COVID restrictions, the show returns to its usual home at the corner of Hollywood and Highland.
And even though the telecast is a week away, there's already controversy brewing. On Feb. 22, The Academy announced plans to eliminate eight categories from the prime time show, including Film Editing, Original Score and Production Design. The axed categories will be awarded during a pre-show ceremony starting at 4 p.m., with excerpts of the nomination announcements and winner speeches edited into the later broadcast.
A petition to override the decision was signed by more than 350 industry professionals, including directors James Cameron and Guillermo Del Toro, writer Tony Kushner and composer John Williams, but the Academy has not budged.
Oscars producer Will Packer has defended the decision, arguing that it's time the broadcast makes some changes.
"I think it was the right decision," Packer told Variety. "We have to understand that the Academy Awards show as we know it is at an inflection point. The next coming years, especially this year, are going to be a harbinger for what this show will become."
Here's everything you need to know about the the revamped 2022 Oscars telecast:
How can I watch the Oscars?
The telecast airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, so you can watch on your TV that way. You can also watch online at ABC.com and the ABC app, as well as on streaming sites that offer live TV options, including AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.
E!'s expansive red-carpet coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and ends at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with additional coverage starting at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT following the telecast.
Who is hosting the Oscars this year?
The ceremony will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.
It's the first time since 2018 that the show has an emcee. Jimmy Kimmel was the last to host in 2018.
What celebrities are presenting?
This year's telecast boasts a wide and diverse range of celebs who will be handing out the statuettes.
Last year's Oscars winners Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn will return.
Other presenters include Halle Bailey, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater and Shaun White.
In addition, the show will feature an all-star band led by musical director Adam Blackstone, who'll be joined by Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper and DJ D-Nice.
Who is nominated?
The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, leads the nominations with 12. Dune follows with 10 nominations, while West Side Story and Belfast both racked up seven.
All four films are nominated for Best Picture, alongside CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley.
Will Smith is the presumptive front-runner for Best Actor, which would mark his first Oscar win. The King Richard actor is nominated against The Power of the Dog's Benedict Cumberbatch, Tick, Tick...Boom!'s Andrew Garfield, Being the Ricardos' Javier Bardem and The Tragedy of Macbeth's Denzel Washington.
The Best Actress race is among The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain, Being the Ricardos' Nicole Kidman, The Lost Daughter's Olivia Colman, Parallel Mothers' Penélope Cruz and Spencer's Kristen Stewart.
In the Best Supporting Actor race, CODA's Troy Kotsur has already made history as the first male deaf nominee in Oscars history. He's nominated alongside The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons, Belfast's Ciarán Hinds and Being the Ricardos' J.K. Simmons.
In the final acting category, the Best Supporting Actress field includes West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, The Lost Daughter's Jessie Buckley, King Richard's Aunjanue Ellis, The Power of the Dog's Kirsten Dunst and Belfast's Judi Dench vying for the trophy.
See a full list of 2022 Oscar nominees.