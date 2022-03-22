Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant Tease Their Ideas for CODA 2

Watch : Marlee Matlin Dishes on CODA's Success at 2022 PGAs

Could there be a CODA 2 on the horizon?

Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant brainstormed a possible sequel to the Oscar-nominated film at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, in an exclusive interview with E! News. The CODA actors teased a possible plot for the film, with Troy sharing of his character, "Maybe Frank Rossi can become a grandfather and he can have 10 kids. And he'll keep the fishing business running."

Daniel added, "We can figure something out."

"This is just talk at this point," Troy said. "There's no contract yet."

It seems a CODA sequel would be more than welcomed following the film's success during awards season. The 2021 film follows Ruby (Emilia Jones), a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) who has to balance her desire to pursue her dreams as a musician with her need to help her Deaf family and their business.

CODA won the award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the PGAs, Best Adapted Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and many more.