Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant Tease Their Ideas for CODA 2

Could there be a CODA 2 on the horizon?
Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant brainstormed a possible sequel to the Oscar-nominated film at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, in an exclusive interview with E! News. The CODA actors teased a possible plot for the film, with Troy sharing of his character, "Maybe Frank Rossi can become a grandfather and he can have 10 kids. And he'll keep the fishing business running."
Daniel added, "We can figure something out."
"This is just talk at this point," Troy said. "There's no contract yet."
It seems a CODA sequel would be more than welcomed following the film's success during awards season. The 2021 film follows Ruby (Emilia Jones), a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) who has to balance her desire to pursue her dreams as a musician with her need to help her Deaf family and their business.
CODA won the award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the PGAs, Best Adapted Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and many more.
"I'm so thankful to our producers for believing in our movie, and it means that other producers are going to look and see what we've done and learn from our success," Daniel said, "so hopefully we're just opening doors for everyone."
The film is also nominated for three awards at the 2022 Oscars on March 27: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Troy and Best Adapted Screenplay for writer Siân Heder.
"I really believe that we are making history," Troy said. "As far as an Oscar nomination, it's so hard to get recognized as a deaf actor and it's been truly a blessing that CODA has been recognized, and I feel so honored to be a part of this history."
Daniel shared that he looked up to co-star Marlee Matlin for inspiring him to pursue acting as a deaf person.
"My whole life, I've looked up to Marlee, the first deaf woman to win the Oscars, and she showed me that I can do it and I can get to that level," he said. "So, it's been such a great journey to this point."
He added, "All of us as a cast and the whole deaf community, we're all making history together."
Marlee also spoke with E! News at the PGAs to share the importance of CODA's success, saying that attending the award show helped them meet with the people who make films like CODA possible.
"What's more important to me is that we're being recognized, that people are talking about us, that people are talking about authenticity, and there are deaf actors being portrayed in this film," Marlee said. "And people here are the ones who are the creative ones. They're the ones who make things happen."