Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

In a new Instagram Story, Kylie Jenner shared her son’s name is no longer Wolf, adding she and Travis Scott “didn’t feel like it was him.”

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 22, 2022 12:09 AMTags
BabiesPregnanciesKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesTravis Scott
Watch: Inside Kylie Jenner's 2nd Pregnancy: Unseen Footage

Some things never change, but for Kylie Jenner's son—some things do.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram story on March 21 to share some news about her baby boy's name.

She wrote, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."

Why the change in name? "We just really didn't feel like it was him," Kylie said. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The decision to switch his name comes almost two months after Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second child on Feb. 2. Kylie announced his name as Wolf on Feb. 11, and his birth certificate revealed his middle name is Jacques, after dad Travis' real name. The couple are also parents to Stormi Webster, 4.

While her son's new name has yet to be unveiled, Kylie has shared glimpses into her pregnancy and the baby's arrival in a YouTube video titled "To Our Son" posted March 21. Kylie documented her entire journey, showing her learning she was expecting, telling her mom the news, celebrating at her baby shower and hearing audio from her baby boy's birth.

photos
All the Pics of Kylie Jenner's Shower For Baby No. 2

In the touching montage, family members gave messages to both Kylie and her son before he was born.

In the video, Kim Kardashian noted, "I pray that you love the family that you are born into because we're very special. We love you and we can't wait to meet you."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

Kris Jenner also filmed a message for her grandson, sharing how loved he already is.

"To my new grandchild, who I cannot wait for you to get here, I think about you every day and I'm just really excited to meet you and to welcome you into the family," Kris said while getting teary eyed. "I love you already. You're coming into the most amazing family—lots of cousins—and you're going to have the best life, because you have the best parents and the best family. I love you."

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

3

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

4
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

5

Watch Pete Davidson Join Scott Disick for a "Wild" Boys' Night

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

See Joshua Jackson’s Response to Wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s Nude Photo

See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Best Caribbean Tour Moments

Makeup by Mario's Sold-Out Plumping Lip Serum Just Got Restocked Here

Christina Ricci Joins Netflix's Upcoming Wednesday Addams Series

How Jung Ho-Yeon May Return to Squid Game for Season 2

Exclusive

Kate & Toby's This Is Us Fate Made Chrissy Metz Physically Ill