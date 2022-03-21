See Joshua Jackson’s Cheeky Response to Wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s Nude Photo

Watch : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome First Child

Meow!

Jodie Turner-Smith made jaws collectively drop when she stripped down naked on Instagram for a series of sizzling photos alongside her husband, Joshua Jackson.

"the cat that got the cream," the 35-year-old actress captioned a carrousel of pics on March 21.

In one sizzling snap, the couple looks out over a balcony at the Waldorf Beverly Hills and Joshua, 43—fully dressed in a tuxedo—grabs his wife's bare behind. In another, the Queen & Slim star playful sticks her tongue out at the Dawson's Creek alum.

The post quickly got Joshua's attention, prompting him to leave a cheeky response in the comments section that read, "You're talking about me right?, I'm the cat that got the cream…because…wow."

The eye-popping pics appear to have been taken on March 13, ahead of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards where the two walked the red carpet together. Joshua's performance in Dr. Death earned him a nomination for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television.