See Joshua Jackson’s Cheeky Response to Wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s Nude Photo

Jodie Turner-Smith made jaws collectively drop when she stripped down naked on Instagram for a series of sizzling photos alongside her husband, Joshua Jackson.
"the cat that got the cream," the 35-year-old actress captioned a carrousel of pics on March 21.
In one sizzling snap, the couple looks out over a balcony at the Waldorf Beverly Hills and Joshua, 43—fully dressed in a tuxedo—grabs his wife's bare behind. In another, the Queen & Slim star playful sticks her tongue out at the Dawson's Creek alum.
The post quickly got Joshua's attention, prompting him to leave a cheeky response in the comments section that read, "You're talking about me right?, I'm the cat that got the cream…because…wow."
The eye-popping pics appear to have been taken on March 13, ahead of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards where the two walked the red carpet together. Joshua's performance in Dr. Death earned him a nomination for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television.
Less racier photos in Jodie's post included close ups of her award show look: a shimmery, blue one-shoulder Gucci gown featuring a tie neckline and flowy silhouette, and a dazzling array of Bulgari jewels including a diamond hair accessory.
Bold moves seem to be a signature of the Anne Boleyn actress. Last May during an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Jodie shared that it was a racy t-shirt she was wearing that helped her meet her future husband.
"First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that," she said candidly. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him. He had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this T-shirt from a movie called Sorry to Bother You and Tessa Thompson plays a character called Detroit, and she has this T-shirt that says, ‘The Future is Female Ejaculation.'"
"And so he shouts across the room, 'Detroit!'" she recounted. "He comes over and... does this really cute, charming thing that he does and just all night— he just basically followed me around the party."
The couple began dating in October 2018, after what Jodie describes as "a one-night stand" that just continued. In a headline-making role reversal, Jodie asked for Joshua's hand in marriage during a trip to Nicaragua and the two tied the knot in December 2019. They welcomed their first child, daughter Janie Jackson in April 2020.
A few months later, Joshua paid tribute on Instagram to his "beautiful wife," on her birthday.
"Thank you for choosing to share your light with me," he wrote in September 2020. "Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world. This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can't wait to see what all the years to come bring our way."