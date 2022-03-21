See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Most Memorable Moments From Their 2022 Caribbean Tour

They have arrived! Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down in the Caribbean to fulfill a variety of royal duties. See all the highlights from their special trip below.

Watch: Prince Harry & Prince William Unite to Unveil Diana Statue

And away they go!

After the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on nonessential travel for the royal family, Prince William and Kate Middleton were able to arrive in the Caribbean for their first joint overseas trip in nearly two years.

On March 19, the couple step foot in Belize, where the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads for her fashion. Kate wore a blue lace Jenny Packham suit when she left the airplane to begin the tour. 

Once settled in, Kate and her husband met with Prime Minster Johnny Briceno and his wife Rossana Briceno at the Laing Building in Belize City.

And before you assume this trip will only include meetings with VIPs and world leaders, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already made time to pay it forward. The duo spent quality time with a group of marine conservation specialists to learn about Belize's marine environment.

Kate also experienced a Garifuna festival where she was able to interact with children and show off her dancing skills.

With a jam-packed schedule on the horizon including stops in Jamaica and the Bahamas, this trip in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee is just getting started. Luckily, E! News compiled all the highlights below.

Robin Nunn/Pool/Shutterstock
Dance Party
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Explorers
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Craving Chocolate
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Building Community
Karwai Tang/WireImage
A Royal Star
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Greetings From Belize
Karwai Tang/WireImage
A Big Welcome

