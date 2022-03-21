Makeup by Mario's Sold-Out MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum Just Got Restocked Here

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Since I won't be getting my makeup done by a celebrity makeup artist any time soon, the next best thing I can do is try their products. With that said, I was so excited when Mario Dedivanovic, better known as Makeup by Mario, released his line. He works with Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Shay Mitchell, and Salma Hayek. So, of course, I had to try out his MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum, or at least that was the plan.

I couldn't have been more excited to shop, but then, it was sold out, everywhere. I saw everyone raving about it on TikTok and YouTube and here I was, missing out. One TikToker said she'd replace the the beloved Dior Lip Oil with this product, raving about its pigment and hydration. Another said, "I absolutely love how hydrating and cooling that these feel. Your lips will thank you." A third TikTok user advised, "RUN AND GET THESE. I love them and with a lip liner they're gonna look amazing."

After setting all my restock alerts, I finally got the news I was waiting for: it's back in stock. I tried it and it totally exceeds the hype. It's basically your do-it-all lip product. It has the moisture of a lip balm, the shine of a lip gloss, the subtle fullness of a lip plumper, and a beautiful pigment. I absolutely love it. Check this out before it sells out... again.