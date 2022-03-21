How Jung Ho-yeon May Return to Squid Game for Season 2

Watch : How Jung Ho-yeon Kept it Light On Set of "Squid Game"

Wait, red light: Jung Ho-yeon may be back for season two of Squid Game?

Well, possibly. On Saturday, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who is currently trying to come up with ideas for season two of the South Korean survival drama, revealed that he would consider bringing Jung back as a twin.

"There will be more great games, that's all I can say." Hwang told Deadline in an interview with Jung. "I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet."

Though he said that many of the of the characters will not return "because most of them are dead," Hwang promised to "try something to bring them back to Season 2."

"Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see," he teased, gesturing to Jung.

But would Jung be on board?

Apparently so! "I could change my hair color," she said with a laugh in the same interview. "Let's do a little like plastic surgery."