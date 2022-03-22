Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Olivia Rodrigo Recording SOUR in Its “Infancy"

Olivia Rodrigo is putting her "drivers license" to good use in an E! News exclusive clip from her upcoming film, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film).
In the video, the "brutal" singer, 19, gives fans a "behind-the-scenes look" at how she created her Grammy award-nominated debut album SOUR, which she released in May 2021.
Olivia revealed that the film, which begins streaming on Disney+ starting March 25, will feature Go Pro footage of her with producer and co-writer Dan Nigro in the recording studio as they crafted the chart-topping SOUR.
In one clip below, viewers see the pair get hit with a wave of nostalgia while listening to one of their songs together. As Dan scrolls through his computer to play a song, Olivia remarks, "What's that?" He then replies, "The very first song we wrote together."
As Olivia's vocals kick in, the singer lets out a loud scream and Dan begins to laugh.
According to the singer, it's moments like these that hold a very special space in her heart and have quickly become her "favorite part of the film."
"When you put out an album into the world it takes on a whole new meaning, which I think is natural and normal," she explained. "But it's really touching to see those songs in their infancy where they were just little seeds of ideas. There's something really special and magical about that part of the creative process."
The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star continued, "To go back and visit those places and visit those songs as a new person just reminds you how much you've grown."
Driving home 2 u will also mix in moments from Olivia's recent road trip from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Los Angeles and include performances of her songs with new arrangements, too.
"It's really exciting to revisit songs that have been out in the world for a year now," Olivia shared. "I wrote SOUR in between L.A. and Salt Lake City, going back and forth, and so I wanted to revisit those songs in a bunch of beautiful places along the way."
Olivia added that the road trip portion of the film was shot over the course of 12 days at some "really inspired locations" throughout their travels, including "an airplane graveyard in the Mojave Desert and a bunch of cool little cafes and diners that I thought were special, too."
So, what inspired her to make a movie? Well, Olivia shared it was for her fans, especially those who "might not be able to make it to one of my concerts" on her upcoming sold-out "SOUR" tour, which officially kicks off in April.
She also hopes it gives viewers the inspiration to express themselves artistically and create something magical, too.
"There's no greater feeling than seeing yourself represented in a song that perfectly captures how you feel," she said. "I think that's a really powerful and beautiful thing so maybe people will be inspired to do the same thing."
Watch the sneak peek above and watch the full movie on Disney+ on Friday, March 25.