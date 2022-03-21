Chrissy Metz Says Filming Kate and Toby's Final This Is Us Scenes Made Her Physically Ill

Watch : This Is Us: Chrissy Metz & Chris Sullivan Look Back on 6-Year Journey

The end is nigh for both This Is Us and fan-favorite couple Kate and Toby.

Their fate was first revealed on the NBC show's season five finale, but now that the split is actually starting to play out, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan are just as emotional as the viewers who've faithfully tuned in every week for the past six years.

It would be wise to stock up on tissues ahead of the March 22 episode, which Chrissy co-wrote.

She teased what's to come during E! News Daily Pop, explaining that while Kate and Toby are continuing to navigate their marriage despite the fact that he's relocated to San Francisco—where she'll visit him in the upcoming episode—"We're starting to see the unraveling of their relationship."

"This is one of the hardest episodes that I've ever shot," Chrissy continued. "There were a couple scenes where I was like, 'Chris, I'm, like, physically ill.' And I think it was just the beginning of the end, of course of the series, but the beginning of the end of their relationship too."