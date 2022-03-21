The CW Reveals Actors Playing Sam and Dean's Parents in the Supernatural Prequel

Grab some pie (or some pudding) and settle in: It's time to meet the parents!

On March 21, The CW confirmed to E! News that Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger have been cast as series regulars in the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. The pair will star as Mary Cambell and John Winchester, the parents of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

The series, which was announced back in February, "is told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester," according to the series description. It "is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

Mary is 19 years old and "has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child," the description continues. "After losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business—until her father's disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team."

As far as John goes, he is selfless, clearheaded and has recently returned from Vietnam. He "finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father's past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter."