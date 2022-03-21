An American Idol Season 4 Finalist's Daughter Just Auditioned for the Show & Now We Feel Old

Watch : Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Talk "American Idol" Season 20

Somebody pass the prunes—American Idol is making us feel ancient.

On the March 20 episode, 21-year-old Zaréh auditioned for the judges and brought along a very special guest: season four finalist Nadia Turner—who just happens to be her mother. The fourth season of Idol aired in 2005.

Excuse us while we apply some anti-wrinkle cream.

Zaréh, who clearly has reality TV in her genes, brought her mother to the audition in a blindfold, telling her that they were attending a mother—daughter spa day together. However, when Nadia took off the blindfold, she was greeted by her old friend Ryan Seacrest!

"What the f--k?" Nadia exclaimed.

Zaréh, wearing the same top that her mother wore for her audition over 17 years ago, sang "Bust Your Windows" by Jazmine Sullivan for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

With her visibly emotional mom standing by, Zaréh wowed the entire panel with her performance.

"If you could have seen your mother while you were performing, she's crying but she's also gyrating," Lionel said. "Mom was blowing up over there."

Zaréh then heard the iconic phrase "you're going to Hollywood!" and embraced her mother.

Guess it runs in the family.