An American Idol Season 4 Finalist's Daughter Just Auditioned for the Show & Now We Feel Old

Somebody pass the prunes—American Idol is making us feel ancient.
On the March 20 episode, 21-year-old Zaréh auditioned for the judges and brought along a very special guest: season four finalist Nadia Turner—who just happens to be her mother. The fourth season of Idol aired in 2005.
Excuse us while we apply some anti-wrinkle cream.
Zaréh, who clearly has reality TV in her genes, brought her mother to the audition in a blindfold, telling her that they were attending a mother—daughter spa day together. However, when Nadia took off the blindfold, she was greeted by her old friend Ryan Seacrest!
"What the f--k?" Nadia exclaimed.
Zaréh, wearing the same top that her mother wore for her audition over 17 years ago, sang "Bust Your Windows" by Jazmine Sullivan for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
With her visibly emotional mom standing by, Zaréh wowed the entire panel with her performance.
"If you could have seen your mother while you were performing, she's crying but she's also gyrating," Lionel said. "Mom was blowing up over there."
Zaréh then heard the iconic phrase "you're going to Hollywood!" and embraced her mother.
Guess it runs in the family.
The audition also gave Nadia an opportunity to look back at her time on the show.
"American Idol was a journey that had so many pluses," she said. "To see what it does for Zaréh? I can't wait. The sky's the limit for her.
Nadia finished eighth on Idol's fourth season, when she was 28. She impressed the judges with her audition performance of Aretha Franklin's "Until You Come Back to Me."
She was eventually eliminated in Songs From Your Birth Year Week during the top 8, during which she sang Crystal Gayle's "When I Dream."
Season four of American Idol was eventually won by Carrie Underwood.
Find out if Zaréh can follow in her mother's footsteps when the 20th season of American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.