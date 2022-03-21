Tuskegee University Football Player Reginald T. Summage Dead at 20 After Fatal Shooting

Tuskegee University football player Reginald T. Summage Jr. was shot and killed while attending an off-campus party on March 19.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 21, 2022 9:01 PMTags
SportsCrimeFootballCelebrities
Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

The Alabama community is mourning the loss of Tuskegee University football player Reginald T. Summage Jr. after he was fatally shot over the weekend.
 
On March 19, authorities responded to a report of a person who was shot in Alabama's Washington Plaza, according to AL.com. Upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Summage injured in the parking lot and pronounced him dead on the scene. 
 
Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said the shooting initially began with a fistfight at an off-campus party, where Summage was believed to have been trying to end the fight.
  
The day after the fatal incident, 21-year-old Marquavius Lee Debro was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Summage's death. He is currently being held in the Macon County Jail on $150,000 bond, reports AL.com.

Tuskegee Football coach Reginald Ruffin said the wide receiver was "a model student-athlete" who "inspired his teammates and friends with optimism and care for others."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Summage was an honor roll student who majored in construction science management. After he sustained an injury last year and was unable to play football, he started working as a sports broadcaster. However, he was set to return to the field in the upcoming season.  

Tuskegee University Alumni-Southeastern Region/ Facebook

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

The university is now offering counseling to students impacted by this tragic loss. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Reginald's family and friends," said Tuskegee President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris in a statement. "Losing such a young and talented member of our Golden Tiger family to a senseless act of violence is always tough. We extend our deepest condolences and support to all who loved him at this incredibly difficult time."
 
E! News has reached out to authorities for additional details.

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

4
Exclusive

Kate & Toby's This Is Us Fate Made Chrissy Metz Physically Ill

5

Watch Pete Davidson Join Scott Disick for a "Wild" Boys' Night

Latest News

How Jung Ho-Yeon May Return to Squid Game for Season 2

Exclusive

Kate & Toby's This Is Us Fate Made Chrissy Metz Physically Ill

Kiehls Friends & Family Sale: Snag These 10 Best-Sellers for 25% Off

Ashley Tisdale Shares Her Euphoria-Style Skincare Routine

Meet the Actors Playing the Parents in the Supernatural Prequel

A Former American Idol Star's Daughter Auditioned On The Show

Matthew Lawrence Responds to Divorce Papers Filed by Cheryl Burke