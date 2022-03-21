Model Jeanne Cadieu Proves She's Boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal's Biggest Fan at Ambulance Premiere

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal & Taylor Swift: A Look Back!

Oh là là!

Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed a date night in the City of Love this weekend. The French model supported the actor by attending the Paris premiere of his new movie Ambulance on Sunday, March 20. As they walked the red carpet at the Cinema UGC Normandie, the pair wrapped their arms around each other and smiled from ear to ear.

For the outing, Jake wore a teal Valentino jacket over a seafoam green AMI button-down shirt and black pants, while Jeanne donned a sparkly, long-sleeved black dress.

They weren't the only celebrities to shine on the red carpet. Jake also posed for pictures alongside his costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, director Michael Bay and producer Brad Fischer.

It was only six months ago that Jeanne, 26, and Jake, 41, made their red carpet debut as a couple. While they've been linked since 2018, they've kept many details of their relationship private.