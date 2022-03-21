Model Jeanne Cadieu Proves She's Boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal's Biggest Fan at Ambulance Premiere

Oh là là!
Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed a date night in the City of Love this weekend. The French model supported the actor by attending the Paris premiere of his new movie Ambulance on Sunday, March 20. As they walked the red carpet at the Cinema UGC Normandie, the pair wrapped their arms around each other and smiled from ear to ear.
For the outing, Jake wore a teal Valentino jacket over a seafoam green AMI button-down shirt and black pants, while Jeanne donned a sparkly, long-sleeved black dress.
They weren't the only celebrities to shine on the red carpet. Jake also posed for pictures alongside his costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, director Michael Bay and producer Brad Fischer.
It was only six months ago that Jeanne, 26, and Jake, 41, made their red carpet debut as a couple. While they've been linked since 2018, they've kept many details of their relationship private.
But Jake is starting to pull back the curtain on their romance. During an interview for Esquire's March 2022 issue, he talked about a number of moments they've shared, including how they spent the first few months of the coronavirus lockdown at his godmother Jamie Lee Curtis' guesthouse and celebrated Hanukkah with his mom Naomi Foner, sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard and nieces Ramona and Gloria. The couple also watched cuts of and offered feedback on Maggie's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter.
"In a lot of ways, we're family," Jake told the magazine of Jeanne. "I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease."
In addition, he professed his love for the runway star during an October interview on The Howard Stern Show. "I love her so much," Jake said. "She's such a good person."
But could wedding bells be in the future? When Howard Stern asked Jake if he thinks he could ever be a "successful husband and father" versus be only married to his career, the Donnie Darko alum said, "That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father."
"And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that," he continued. "I don't know if I could have said that before."