Christine Chiu Reveals Her Regrets From Upcoming Bling Empire Season 2

All that glitters isn't gold.

That's how Christine Chiu would sum up the upcoming second season of Bling Empire, which she exclusively told E! News at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on March 19 that she had finished shooting "exactly two days ago." While she teased that fans can expect some "interesting" and "heartfelt stories" in future episodes, Christine—who is both a star and executive producer of the hit Netflix reality series—admitted that filming with her castmates was "not always fun" this time around.

"I take a lot of the hits just for the overall benefit of the show," she confessed. "I wish I was a little bit more selfish and I could just be like the one who comes up on top, but I feel like I'm always looking at the bigger picture. I want the show to be a hit."

When asked about who has beef on the new season, Christine candidly replied, "Everybody."