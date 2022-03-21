15 Hidden Gems in Lululemon's Sale Section

Score spring-ready shorts, leggings, tanks and more at unbeatable prices.

By Emily Spain Mar 21, 2022
Have a case on the Mondays? We have something to help with that.

Lululemon just added a bunch of new styles to their We Made Too Much section that are perfect for spring. From lavender Align leggings and floral sports bras to bold shorts and pastel t-shirts, these new additions will not only help you look stylish while working out, but they won't break the bank either.

After scouring both the women's and men's sale sections, we rounded up 15 can't-miss deals that we think you'll love just as much as we do.

Colorscience Anniversary Sale 15 Best Buys: Eye Cream, Sunscreen, Primer, Redness Prevention & More

Align™ Cropped Tank Top

You can never have too many Align tanks, and that's just a fact. This print will compliment the black or navy leggings you already have in your collection.

$58-$68
$24-$49
Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Tight

If your favorite pair of leggings have seen their day then it's time to treat yourself to a new pair. We love how breathable and weightless these tights feel while we're breaking a sweat.

$98
$59-$79
Lululemon

Track That Mid-Rise Lined Short

It's almost shorts season! This bold pair is perfect for those who want a bit more coverage and extra room.

$58-$68
$39-$49
Lululemon

Cool Racerback Short Tank Top Nulu

Now that it is a bit warmer outside, it's time to stock up on tank tops like this one.

$48-$52
$24-$49
Lululemon

Fast and Free Short Sleeve Shirt

It's also time to break out the pastels! This short sleeve shirt will not only put you in a spring state of mind, but it has sweat-wicking technology to help you power through your workout.

$68-$78
$29-$49
Lululemon

T.H.E. Linerless Short

With a four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material, you can break a sweat in complete comfort. 

$68
$39-$49
Lululemon

Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups

Florals for spring? Count us in! We are obsessed with this sports bra that provides the perfect amount of support for the girls.

$52
$39
Lululemon

Navigation Down Jacket

We aren't exactly out of the woods in terms of cold weather, which is why this lightweight, wind-proof jacket is a smart option to have in your outerwear collection.

$248
$149
Lululemon

Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short

Thanks to an iridescent foil print, you can safely run at dawn or dusk with these shorts.

$58-$68
$39-$49
Lululemon

Clean Lines Belt Bag

With this belt bag you can go hands-free on your errands or hikes. It has plenty of space for your wallet, keys and other on-the-go must-haves.

$68
$49
Lululemon

Run State Jogger

Available in five versatile hues, these joggers will help you stay toasty and comfortable during your early morning runs.

$128
$89
Lululemon

Define Jacket Luon

For those breezy spring days, this figure-hugging jacket will keep you warm. Our favorite part? The thumbholes!

$118
$89
Lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant

Everyone's favorite hi-rise legging now comes in the cutest purple hue!

$98-$118
$79-$89
Lululemon

Still in the mood to shop? Check out these deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale!

