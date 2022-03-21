15 Hidden Gems in Lululemon's Sale Section

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Have a case on the Mondays? We have something to help with that.

Lululemon just added a bunch of new styles to their We Made Too Much section that are perfect for spring. From lavender Align leggings and floral sports bras to bold shorts and pastel t-shirts, these new additions will not only help you look stylish while working out, but they won't break the bank either.

After scouring both the women's and men's sale sections, we rounded up 15 can't-miss deals that we think you'll love just as much as we do.