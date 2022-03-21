15 Hidden Gems in Lululemon's Sale Section

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Have a case on the Mondays? We have something to help with that.
Lululemon just added a bunch of new styles to their We Made Too Much section that are perfect for spring. From lavender Align leggings and floral sports bras to bold shorts and pastel t-shirts, these new additions will not only help you look stylish while working out, but they won't break the bank either.
After scouring both the women's and men's sale sections, we rounded up 15 can't-miss deals that we think you'll love just as much as we do.
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
You can never have too many Align tanks, and that's just a fact. This print will compliment the black or navy leggings you already have in your collection.
Base Pace High-Rise Tight
If your favorite pair of leggings have seen their day then it's time to treat yourself to a new pair. We love how breathable and weightless these tights feel while we're breaking a sweat.
Track That Mid-Rise Lined Short
It's almost shorts season! This bold pair is perfect for those who want a bit more coverage and extra room.
Cool Racerback Short Tank Top Nulu
Now that it is a bit warmer outside, it's time to stock up on tank tops like this one.
Fast and Free Short Sleeve Shirt
It's also time to break out the pastels! This short sleeve shirt will not only put you in a spring state of mind, but it has sweat-wicking technology to help you power through your workout.
T.H.E. Linerless Short
With a four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material, you can break a sweat in complete comfort.
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Florals for spring? Count us in! We are obsessed with this sports bra that provides the perfect amount of support for the girls.
Navigation Down Jacket
We aren't exactly out of the woods in terms of cold weather, which is why this lightweight, wind-proof jacket is a smart option to have in your outerwear collection.
Speed Up Mid-Rise Lined Short
Thanks to an iridescent foil print, you can safely run at dawn or dusk with these shorts.
Clean Lines Belt Bag
With this belt bag you can go hands-free on your errands or hikes. It has plenty of space for your wallet, keys and other on-the-go must-haves.
Run State Jogger
Available in five versatile hues, these joggers will help you stay toasty and comfortable during your early morning runs.
Define Jacket Luon
For those breezy spring days, this figure-hugging jacket will keep you warm. Our favorite part? The thumbholes!
Align™ High-Rise Pant
Everyone's favorite hi-rise legging now comes in the cutest purple hue!
