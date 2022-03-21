Eva Longoria Shares Her Thoughts on a Desperate Housewives Reboot

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

If it were up to Eva Longoria, we'd be heading back to Wisteria Lane any day now!

It's been 10 years since the finale of Desperate Housewives and if you've been missing the iconic friend group and watching John Rowland mow the Solis' lawn shirtless, you're not alone. In a recent interview, Eva, who starred as Gabrielle Solis, revealed that she would love to do a reboot of the iconic ABC dramedy.

"Believe me, I would be the first to sign up," Eva said during an appearance on GoodDay New York, "like, I'm already on Wisteria Lane, and I'd be like 'sign me up.'"

But unfortunately, series creator Marc Cherry isn't as interested. "He feels like he's fully explored those characters," Eva added. "He really was like, kind of a 'Why now?,' like 'Why now, what would they be doing?'"

"Plus I'm 100 years old," she continued, "so I don't know if anyone cares."

Trust us Eva, we'd even eat Susan Mayer's cooking if it meant we could get a reboot!