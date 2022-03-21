Exclusive

Ryan Michelle Bathé Talks The Endgame & This Is Us' "Satisfying" Conclusion

Ryan Michelle Bathé tells E News! all about playing a badass FBI agent on The Endgame, her thoughts on hubby Sterling K. Brown's This Is Us ending & more in an exclusive interview.

By Allison Crist Mar 21, 2022 7:18 PMTags
TVFamilyNBCExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesThis Is UsSterling K. BrownNBCU
Watch: "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall

Balancing motherhood and a Hollywood career is no easy feat—especially when your partner is also an actor. 

Such is the case for Ryan Michelle Bathé, who currently stars on NBC's action-thriller series The Endgame as quick-witted FBI agent Val Turner.

She explained in an exclusive interview with E! News that one minute she's "running around the city" to film, and the next, she's patiently awaiting video updates of her two sons, whose dad is her husband of 15 years, Sterling K. Brown.

"They're the best little things in the world," Ryan said of Andrew, 10, and Amaré, 6. "I could go on and on and on about them, but they're great. And I'm super super proud of how they've handled me being gone. They've handled it better than I have, I think." The family's home base is L.A.; The Endgame shoots in New York.

Now at the tail end of shooting season one of The Endgame, the actress said she's eager to head home and reunite with her kids.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Unfortunately for them, Ryan joked, that means a lot less iPad time, "because Daddy loves an iPad."

"Daddy's like, 'Here, technology!' and Mommy's like, 'Take it away!'" she added with a laugh. "So I'm quite sure they're like, 'Oh, god, she's coming back.'"

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ryan's return also means that Sterling will have to resist spoiling the series finale of This Is Us. The actress has made several guest appearances on the NBC show over the years, and while she's always known that season six would be the series' last, she's still not sure how the Pearson family's story ends.

"I have very little information," Ryan said. "I think [Sterling] wants to put me in a situation where, like, 'If I don't tell you anything, they can't torture you to get it out of you!'"

While she may not know the ins and outs of the finale, Ryan explained that This Is Us was always meant to have "a beginning and a middle and an end," which she really appreciates. "I think that there's something so satisfying [about that], even if it leaves you wanting more, or especially when it leaves you with that ache."

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

photos
All of Mandy Moore's This Is Us Ages

There's no telling where The Endgame's story is heading, but Ryan did tease that viewers will be able to learn more about Val's backstory before season one wraps up. She's just not sure that she'll tune in when that happens. "I cannot watch myself," Ryan admitted. "For so long in my career, it's felt like a betrayal of everything I learned as a theater actor in terms of giving yourself over and being willing to look bad. But on film and television I'm like, 'I don't wanna look bad!'"

NBC

She continued, "I don't want to look crazy because, you know, when you're doing live theater, it's a moment and no one's taking a picture of you making this horrible face and freezing on it and then putting it everywhere. So I struggle with that."

Thankfully, Ryan's not alone on-screen. Val's constantly chasing down Morena Baccarin's criminal mastermind Elena Federova, and Ryan calls Morena "a wonderful scene partner." Building their dynamic was easy, Ryan added, as Morena "just brings so much to the role." 

photos
Current TV Couples Ranked

See the pair in action for yourself on The Endgame, airing Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Trending Stories

1

Hoda Kotb Recalls How Cancer Treatment Affected Her Fertility Journey

2

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

3
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims

4
Exclusive

Kate & Toby's This Is Us Fate Made Chrissy Metz Physically Ill

5

Watch Pete Davidson Join Scott Disick for a "Wild" Boys' Night

Latest News

How Jung Ho-Yeon May Return to Squid Game for Season 2

Exclusive

Kate & Toby's This Is Us Fate Made Chrissy Metz Physically Ill

Kiehls Friends & Family Sale: Snag These 10 Best-Sellers for 25% Off

Ashley Tisdale Shares Her Euphoria-Style Skincare Routine

Meet the Actors Playing the Parents in the Supernatural Prequel

A Former American Idol Star's Daughter Auditioned On The Show

Matthew Lawrence Responds to Divorce Papers Filed by Cheryl Burke