David Beckham Lends His Social Media Accounts to Doctor Helping Mothers Give Birth in Ukraine

David Beckham is doing his part to help those in need in Ukraine.



On March 20, the former soccer star shared that he was handing over his Instagram account—which has over 71 million followers—to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, to help raise funds for Ukrainian families and children amid Russia's invasion of the country.



Iryna's clips and images—shared to the 46-year-old's Instagram—gave people an inside look into the medical facility in Ukraine's second-largest city. She also detailed how the Russian invasion has affected her work with expectant mothers and their newborns, admitting that she's been working "24/7," and that she and her team are "probably risking [their] lives."



"On the first day of the war, all pregnant women and mothers were evacuated to the basement," Iryna recalled, according to CNN. "It was a terrible three hours that we spent together. Unfortunately, we can't take babies who are in intensive care to the basement because they rely on life-saving equipment."