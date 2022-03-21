Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo & More Stars Have Worn This Super Affordable Clothing Brand

Yes, you can still have celebrity-level looks on a fan's budget. Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Kristen Stewart, Charli D'Amelio, and more stars have been spotted in Edikted.

We all want that effortless cool girl look, right? Truth be told, those "effortless" ensembles usually take a lot of effort and planning, especially if you're a celebrity. Usually, when we see stars' street style ensembles and look up the clothes, there are way too many zeros in that price tag for us to actually afford. That definitely makes it much more difficult to get the look, unfortunately.

Thankfully, there have been so many celebs spotted wearing clothes from Edikted, which is a surprisingly affordable brand that we can actually shop. If you want to channel your inner cool girl, check out these styles worn by Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Kristen Stewart, Charli D'Amelio, Fifth Harmony alum Ally BrookeCall Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, Gossip Girl star Jordan Alexander, and Tinx.

Reese Witherspoon, Joe Jonas, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Prove Reebok Sneakers Are Timeless

Megan Fox wore a cropped, cream collared sweater while she was in Italy with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Italy.

Edikted Harley Knitted Crop Top & Harley Knitted Pants

If you can't hang out with your rockstar fiance in Lake Como, this cropped, beige sweater is perfect for a casual date, for sure. There's also a pair of matching pants.

$66
$33
Top
$82
$41
Pants

Hailey Bieber wore a black micro mini skirt with a leather jacket and a red button-down top.

Olivia Rodrigo has that same black micro mini, which she wore over some tights in London.

Edikted Dasha Micro Skirt

This skirt proves that simple is the way to go. There are so many ways to style this micro mini skirt and it matches with everything. 

$48
$24
Edikted

That's not the only Edikted piece the "Good For You" singer rocked recently. She wore these black cargo pants for a day at Disneyland. Cargo pants are definitely on trend these days. 

Edikted Sia Low-rise Cargo Pants

These pants have a low-rise waist, military-style pockets, and they come with a matching belt. They also come in white and khaki. 

$92
$46
Edikted

Kristen Stewart wore this cropped cardigan in both black and white, sporting two unique, monochromatic looks.

Hailey Bieber wore this same sweater in black under a flannel in a video that she recently shared on her YouTube channel. 

Edikted Otto Cropped Cardigan

Just add this to your cart now, in both the black and white. You can wear this over so many pieces or rock it on its own. This celeb-worn cropped sweater is an absolute wardrobe staple. 

$54
$22
Edikted

TikTok queen Charli D'Amelio went for an all-black look, wearing a low-rise mini skirt from the brand.

Edikted Aisha Low-Rise Mini Skirt

A black mini skirt is a wardrobe essential, right? This one is lightweight, made from super stretchy fabric that's oh-so-comfortable.

$42
$21
Edikted

Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke proved that you don't have to "match" to have a cute outfit, wearing a pink fuzzy sweater with a green and white checkerboard skirt. 

Edikted Misty Cropped Cardigan

Doesn't this pink fuzzy cardigan give you Elle Woods vibes? It's just too adorable.

$64
$32
Edikted

Edikted Josie Crochet Mini Skirt

Usually, when you picture a checkerboard pattern, you think black and white, but this lime green take on the classic pattern is such a fun twist.

$100
$50
Edikted

Podcasting superstar Alex Cooper looked chic in these boyfriend-style jeans with a crossover button.

Edikted Boyfriend Jeans

These relaxed fit jeans are comfortable for all-day wear, but they're not your typical jeans. That crossover button detail is everything. These are available in two different denim washes.

$89
$45
Edikted

Tinx made a style statement in this printed corset top and matching pants.

Edikted Casper Corset Top & Casper Laced Flared Pants

You'll be ready for anything in this matching set. The corset trend is still going strong and these flares have lace-up details at the sides.

$74
$37
Corset
$78
$39
Pants

Gossip Girl star Jordan Alexander wore this royal blue sweater under a black denim jacket.

Edikted Bonnie Cropped Sweater

This cropped sweater has a uniquely placed cut-out detail. This would work well with those Boyfriend Jeans or the black cargos. This sweater also comes in black and white.

$54
$27
Edikted

If you want to know more about that Edikted skirt that Hailey and Olivia have, check it out.

