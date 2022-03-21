You Need to See Chris Pine's Transformation After Finally Trimming His Beard

Watch : Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again

Nothing like a red carpet to bring about a red hot transformation.

Just last month, Chris Pine caused a social media frenzy when he sported a full salt-and-pepper beard and almost shoulder-length hair. But while attending the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on March 19, the actor decided to switch things up again.

Arriving at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Chris, 41, turned heads after he debuted an almost clean shaven face. As for fashion, he rocked a black blazer underneath a white shirt and completed his look with David Yurman jewelry.

For those curious to know what caused Chris to change his look earlier this year, it may just be for the cameras. He is expected to make his directorial debut in the upcoming film, Poolman, in which he stars alongside Annette Bening and Danny DeVito.

According to Deadline, Chris appears as a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in Los Angeles. Suddenly, the look is making a whole lot of sense.