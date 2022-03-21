2 American Song Contest Artists Reveal What It's Really Like Competing for America's Best Song

Watch : Snoop Dogg & Kelly Clarkson's American Song Contest Rehearsals

The battle for America's best song is officially on.

E! News is giving fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at NBC's new Eurovision-inspired music competition series, American Song Contest, ahead of the March 21 premiere.

In the exclusive preview above, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg hilariously take the stage to prep for tonight's kick-off where 11 of the 56 acts from around the United States will debut original songs in hopes of nabbing top honors: the title of best hit in the country. (Check out the blooper reel for some seriously LOL-worthy rehearsal moments.)

And this isn't like TV's other singing competitions. Like Eurovision (where acts from countries all over the world compete each year), each state's performance will include dancers, tons of stage production and more theatrics to make up a total visual and musical experience.

Each week, the highly decorated 56-person jury of music industry executives, songwriters, radio programmers and members of the Recording Academy, one representing each state/territory, will evaluate each artist's performance based on artistic expression, hit potential, originality and visual impression. Fans at home can also vote for their favorite performances on nbc.com/ascvote, the NBC App and on TikTok to help artists advance in each round.

So what's it really like competing on behalf of your home state on America's biggest televised song competition? E! News got the exclusive scoop straight from two artists during the American Song Contest rehearsals on March. 19.

Read on for our exclusive Q&As with UG skywalkin (Indiana) and Christian Pagán (Puerto Rico) before tonight's premiere at 8 p.m. on NBC.