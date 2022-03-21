Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Glimpse Into Postpartum Journey After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch : Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

This feeling of bliss never goes out of style.

Just seven weeks after welcoming daughter Isabella, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—she also shares son Jack, 4, with fiancé Jason Statham—offered a glimpse inside her world today.

"My heart is very full," the model wrote in a March 21 Instagram Q&A, posting a photo of her two children while shielding their faces. "Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes."

She's more at ease with her role as mom, too. "I am feeling well," she wrote. "Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling grateful for these days with my family."

Not that she's always felt this way. During the first three months of pregnancy, "I felt pretty rough not going to lie!" she wrote. "Middle bit I felt much better and full of energy! Last bit really, really heavy and slow! Pregnancy is a wild ride for sure!!"