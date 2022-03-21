Find Out Which Emily in Paris Star Is Joining the Cast of The Crown

Watch : Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

This news deserves a glass of Champére!

Emily in Paris actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu revealed she's joining the season five cast of The Crown. "It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it," she recently told The Mail on Sunday. "Every episode is like a little film on its own. It's crazily well written."

E! News can confirm the French actress will portray Monique Ritz, the widow of hotelier Charles Ritz. Though the real-life Monique had no direct ties to the royal family, her husband had previously sold The Ritz Hotel in Paris to Dodi Al-Fayed's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, in 1979.

Dodi would go on to date Princess Diana, who he had been dining with at the hotel just hours before they both died in a car crash in August 1997.

It's believed that season five will explore the years leading up to the royal's death, including her divorce from Prince Charles and her controversial interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir.