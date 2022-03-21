Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why "Weird Al" Yankovic Chose Him for Biopic

Before the saga begins, Daniel Radcliffe is revealing how he got chosen for the role.
The Harry Potter star has dropped the wand and picked up the accordion to star as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Roku Channel's upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Yankovic chose the 32-year-old actor himself to star as the lead. "When I talked to Al for the first time," Radcliffe recently said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "I was like, 'I'm immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me?'"
Turns out it was all thanks to a TV appearance in November 2010, when Radcliffe sang Tom Lehrer's "The Elements," on The Graham Norton Show.
"I sang 'The Elements' next to Colin Farrell and a very bemused Rihanna," he continued, "who I think was like, 'Who is this kid and why is he singing all of the elements?' And I guess Al saw that and was like, 'This guy maybe gets it.' And so [he] picked me."
The film also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio host Dr. Demento, and Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson as Yankovic's parents.
The biopic will explore every facet of Yankovic's life, from his musical career to his "torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," Roku recently said in a statement.
Radcliffe said he doesn't know the film's exact release date yet but hopes it will be later this year. No matter when it drops, it'll be worth the wait.
And during his chat with host Jimmy Fallon, Radcliffe teased that the film is "one to look forward to."
"It's a fully insane movie," he told Fallon. "It's one of the most fun things I've ever done."