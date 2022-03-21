Proof Justin and Hailey Bieber's Latest Double Date With Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Was a Slam Dunk

Watch : Inside Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber's Double Date Trip to Jamaica

Double trouble!

It was date night for BFFs Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner and their respective partners, Justin Bieber and Devin Booker.

The couples were spotted on Sunday, March 20, after a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. Kendall, 26, and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 25, left the eatery hand in hand, while Justin, 28, showed his chivalrous side by escorting Hailey, 25, and opening the driver door for her.

This isn't the first time the group of four has hit the town together. On Feb. 13, the models and their men attended Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

At the time, Kendall took to her Instagram Story to show off her view of the stadium. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a cropped white graphic tee for the outing, and Devin wore a black short-sleeve zip-up over a long-sleeve white tee. Hailey rocked a TWENTY Montreal tank top and an iced-out necklace, while Justin kept it simple in a white tee, matching hoodie and shades.