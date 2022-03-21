The Bachelor's Susie Evans Shares How She Deals With "Hateful" Social Media Comments

Watch : Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Talk Life After "The Bachelor"

When it comes to her social media pages, Susie Evans doesn't have time for anyone who isn't there for the right reasons.

"Picture this: I get a notification that someone tagged me in a hateful comment. I go to their page to block and see 'follow back,'" The Bachelor star wrote on Twitter March 19. "You don't get to both follow me and harass me."

This isn't the first time Susie has addressed her critics. The day after The Bachelor finale aired and fans learned she and Clayton Echard had reconciled their romance, the Virginia-based wedding videographer posted a clip of the couple's time together following the show's end.

"Excuse me, but I think we've all lost sight of what's really important here," the video's audio stated. "We're in love."

Clayton's season finale was certainly among the most dramatic in Bachelor history. Susie and Clayton split after she learned he had been intimate with and expressed his love for fellow contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia during fantasy suites week in Iceland, with the former football player receiving backlash for how how he spoke to Susie during their conversation. But after realizing he still had feelings for her, Clayton broke up with Gabby and Rachel and asked if Susie would give their romance another chance. While she initially told him their relationship was over, the two revealed on After the Final Rose that they are back together.