Colorscience Anniversary Sale 15 Best Buys: Eye Cream, Sunscreen, Primer, Redness Prevention & More

Think about it: your skin goes through a lot every single day. You may encounter UVA/UVB rays from the sun, blue light from your phone and computer screens, and pollution. All of that can affect the health and appearance of your skin, even if you don't immediately realize it at the time. That's why it's so important to use skincare and makeup products that protect your skin in addition to giving you the appearance you desire.
Colorscience products are made from mineral formulas without chemicals. They are protective, effective, and for a limited time, you can shop Colorscience's biggest sale of the year. If you're new to the brand or if you just need a little guidance as you shop, here are some favorites.
Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-on Shield SPF 50
If you are tired of heavy, greasy-feeling sunscreens, switch to a powder. This one gives you sun protection plus a bit of a tint to even out your complexion. It's also great to set your makeup and lock it in place. Plus you can reapply it throughout the day, over your makeup, without messing it up. If you're gonna be one Colorscience product, this should be it. The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph said she's been using this since middle school.
A fan of the product raved, "Ladies... I am 40 years old and have been using this product and other ColoreScience products for over 10 years. I was blessed to work in plastic surgery for over 11 years and this product was always a #1 seller... and that is for a reason. Reapplying SPF during the day is vital to protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays and free radicals. This is the GOAT!ls. Who wants to reapply liquid SPF over their makeup.... NOT ME! I keep this in my purse, in my car, and in my beach bag. I don't leave home without it."
Colorscience Pressed Mineral Bronzer
Add a sun-kissed, natural-looking glow to your complexion with this mineral bronzer. Sculpt your cheekbones, nose, and jaw with some swipes of this bronzer.
A shopper raved, "Fantastic product!. I am a life long customer and I recommend Colorscience to anyone looking to purchase quality makeup! Thank you Colorscience!!!" Another said, "Love the way the mineral powder feels on my skin and makes me look so natural."
Colorscience Total Eye 3-In-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35
I am obsessed with this eye cream. It is great to diminish the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. It gives you sun protection with SPF 35 and it doubles as a concealer since ti's tinted. Plus, the applicator tip feels cool and refreshing.
It has 1,300+ 5-star reviews, with a shopper raving, "I absolutely love this product! I use it daily and love that I only need one product in the morning to conceal, treat, and protect. I don't have a ton of wrinkles but I do notice a difference in my eyes when I miss a day." Another customer said, "It makes a difference! Each morning when I check my eye area I see that my skin is smooth and lines are far less noticeable. Love this product!"
Colorscience Lip Shine SPF 35
This product give you sun protection, a bit of gloss, and a beautiful natural-looking color that makes it perfect for everyday wear. It comes in six shades. A fan of the gloss said, "First I love that this gloss is SFP lip gloss. The scent and feel is wonderful. The two colors I have are subtle, just a touch of lovely."
Colorscience All Calm Clinical Redness Corrector SPF 50
If you feel like your skin is red and irritated all the time, try this to neutralize the appearance of redness and soothe your skin. The brand claims that the formula has a BioSolace™ complex, which "helps provide ongoing relief from sensitivity and the appearance of redness."
A shopper said, "My skin is sensitive, flushes easy, always slightly pink. This immediately reduces the pink has SPF 50 & is an amazing base for my pressed mineral foundation. My dermatologist recommended this & it works!" Another shared, "Covered up the redness on my face completely."
Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50
If you prefer a liquid sunscreen, but you still want a tint, this is a great one to try. It is hydrating and it provides immediate coverage in addition to sun protection. It comes in four flexible shades that are ideal for wide range of skin tones. If you're not sure which shade to get, the brand recommends opting for the lighter option.
A shopper said, "This product is a GAME CHANGER! It makes my skin look absolutely flawless plus gives me ultimate protection from the sun! Thank you Colorscience for creating FLEX."
Another shared, "Everything about this product is incredible!! I love the way this spf makes my skin feel and look. It is moisturizing, doesn't settle in fine lines, has a dewy glow; not over done. The texture is smooth. The color matched my skin tone perfectly and it is fun to watch it change into my skin tone. I don't wear foundations anymore because of this product."
Colorscience Hydrating Cleansing Cloths
We should take our makeup off every night, but does that always happen? Nope, at least not for me. After those long days when you're just too tired for a skincare routine, use these wipes to take your makeup off. These don't strip your skin. Instead, they hydrate and calm the skin as you use them.
A fan raved, "These are the best cleansing cloths I have used. Excellent for travel." Another person said, "I love these hydrating cloths. Does not dry out your face like other brands. Great size that allows you to clean your face and neck and your décolletage. I use them every morning and have for a couple of years."
Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50
You can use this balm on your lips, cheeks, and even as eye makeup. Aside from giving your complexion a pop of color, these products provide sun protection and protection from environmental stressors. These come in three shades: Blush (nude with pink undertones), Berry (deep raspberry), and Bronze (a shimmery golden color). You can also get a value set with all three colors.
A customer shared, "Where have you been all my life? Have searched forever for an SPF blush... Finally, something I can put on top. The Berry color is just a tad warm for my very cool skin tone, but still quite natural on me. I apply with my fingers (more control). Blends easily. So grateful I found you. Please don't ever stop making this."
Another shopper said, "Application of this product is so easy and smooth. Very natural looking. I like it better than brushing on a cheek powder. It's okay on my lips, but looks better on cheeks and forehead. Highly recommend using!"
Colorscience Primers
Colorscience has four primers to choose from.
Calming Primer SPF 20- This decreases the appearance of redness, soothes the skin, and creates a smooth, hydrated canvas for makeup application. This is great for sensitive skin.
Bronzing Primer SPF 20- This water-resistant primer gives the skin a bronzed radiance in addition to improving the skin's firmness and texture, per the brand.
Mattifying Primer SPF 20- This primer is great for oily, blemish-prone skin. It mattifies the skin and keeps the oil at bay while creating a smooth surface for makeup application.
Brightening Primer SPF 20- Combat dullness and give your skin a nice, healthy-looking glow with this primer.
Colorscience Total Eye Hydrogel Treatment Masks- 12 Pairs
Unwind with these relaxing hydrogels, which depuff the under eye area, depuff, hydrate, and minimize the appearance of dark circles. A shopper raved, "These hydrogel eye masks are totally incredible, hydrating and removes any evidence of puffy eyes." Another said, "They really help with the puffiness under the eyes."
Colorscience Brush Cleaning Wipes
Keep your brushes clean and make sure your makeup application is even when you use these brush-cleaning wipes. A shopper said, "Brush cleaning wipes work well and are great for traveling! They get the job done and my brushes look clean and new without any harsh soap or effort." Another shared, "The wipes offer on the go option for cleaning my brush. Especially convenient when traveling."
