Broadway's Ari Groover Proves She's Simply the Best After Wig Flies Off During Tina Turner Musical

Ari Groover’s wig flying off did not prevent her from missing a beat during her Broadway performance as Tina Turner. Check out how she handled the situation like a pro.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 21, 2022 2:46 PMTags
BroadwayCelebritiesTina Turner
Watch: Tina Turner Cover Band Slays "The Best"

Well, the show must keep on rolling…rolling. 
 
Ari Groover, who is an understudy for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, shared a clip of her wig flying off during the March 18 performance as she hit the signature dance moves from Tina Turner's 1971 hit, "Proud Mary." Without missing a step, Groover, who usually plays the character Alline, quickly picked up the wig, threw it to the side and kept performing right on beat. 
 
"And sometimes you just gotta dance your wig right on off!!!!" she captioned the March 20 Instagram video. "This Tina was LIVE HUNEY!!! Keep ya posted on the next time I am Tina…until then come see @tinabroadway."
 
The live performance garnered cheers from the audience and praise for Groover's perseverance on social media
 
Writer Ryan McPhee tweeted, "Ari Groover blew the roof off the Lunt-Fontanne tonight as Tina and then blew the wig off her head," while singer Syndee Winters commented, "SHE TURNED UP THE VOLUME! That hair couldn't handle it Ari!! SLAAAYYYY!!!!"

read
A Tina Turner-Inspired Performance Gets a Standing Ovation on Clash of the Cover Bands

Other fans agreed the number was, well, simply the best. One commented, "BABY BABY NOT ME CATCHING THE HOLY GHOST WATCHING THIS!!! You threw that thang the way David slung that pebble. MY GOD LOL!!!!!" and another wrote, "LOVE IT… your talent, energy & ability to go on through this like nothing happen is amazing!"

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gave Baby Wolf

2

Watch Pete Davidson Join Scott Disick for a "Wild" Boys' Night

3
Exclusive

Meredith Vieira Gets Real About Her Experience on The View

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical originally opened in 2019, but shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The play, which has earned 12 Tony Award nominations, reopened in October 2021.
 
Check out Groover's epic performance above.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gave Baby Wolf

2
Exclusive

Meredith Vieira Gets Real About Her Experience on The View

3

Drake Bell Addresses Josh Peck Rift and Drake & Josh Reboot

4

How Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans Deals With "Hateful" Online Comments

5

Watch Pete Davidson Join Scott Disick for a "Wild" Boys' Night

Latest News

Why Women Everywhere Love Kate Hudson's Fabletics

Here's What Happened When Miley Cyrus Spotted a "F--k Nick Jonas" Sign

How Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans Deals With "Hateful" Online Comments

Exclusive

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Is Over Ashley's Complaining

Colorscience Sale 15 Best Buys: Eye Cream, Sunscreen, Primer & More

See Broadway's Ari Groover Keep Performing After Wig Flies Off

Garrett Hedlund Bonds With Son During Outing After Emma Roberts Split