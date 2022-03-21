Broadway's Ari Groover Proves She's Simply the Best After Wig Flies Off During Tina Turner Musical

Well, the show must keep on rolling…rolling.
Ari Groover, who is an understudy for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, shared a clip of her wig flying off during the March 18 performance as she hit the signature dance moves from Tina Turner's 1971 hit, "Proud Mary." Without missing a step, Groover, who usually plays the character Alline, quickly picked up the wig, threw it to the side and kept performing right on beat.
"And sometimes you just gotta dance your wig right on off!!!!" she captioned the March 20 Instagram video. "This Tina was LIVE HUNEY!!! Keep ya posted on the next time I am Tina…until then come see @tinabroadway."
The live performance garnered cheers from the audience and praise for Groover's perseverance on social media.
Writer Ryan McPhee tweeted, "Ari Groover blew the roof off the Lunt-Fontanne tonight as Tina and then blew the wig off her head," while singer Syndee Winters commented, "SHE TURNED UP THE VOLUME! That hair couldn't handle it Ari!! SLAAAYYYY!!!!"
Other fans agreed the number was, well, simply the best. One commented, "BABY BABY NOT ME CATCHING THE HOLY GHOST WATCHING THIS!!! You threw that thang the way David slung that pebble. MY GOD LOL!!!!!" and another wrote, "LOVE IT… your talent, energy & ability to go on through this like nothing happen is amazing!"
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical originally opened in 2019, but shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The play, which has earned 12 Tony Award nominations, reopened in October 2021.
Check out Groover's epic performance above.