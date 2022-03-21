Broadway's Ari Groover Proves She's Simply the Best After Wig Flies Off During Tina Turner Musical

Watch : Tina Turner Cover Band Slays "The Best"

Well, the show must keep on rolling…rolling.



Ari Groover, who is an understudy for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, shared a clip of her wig flying off during the March 18 performance as she hit the signature dance moves from Tina Turner's 1971 hit, "Proud Mary." Without missing a step, Groover, who usually plays the character Alline, quickly picked up the wig, threw it to the side and kept performing right on beat.



"And sometimes you just gotta dance your wig right on off!!!!" she captioned the March 20 Instagram video. "This Tina was LIVE HUNEY!!! Keep ya posted on the next time I am Tina…until then come see @tinabroadway."



The live performance garnered cheers from the audience and praise for Groover's perseverance on social media.



Writer Ryan McPhee tweeted, "Ari Groover blew the roof off the Lunt-Fontanne tonight as Tina and then blew the wig off her head," while singer Syndee Winters commented, "SHE TURNED UP THE VOLUME! That hair couldn't handle it Ari!! SLAAAYYYY!!!!"